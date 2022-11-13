Expand / Collapse search
UFC 281: Drake loses millions after Israel Adesanya loses to Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya via TKO at UFC 281

While Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya both hurt each other with punches and kicks in the Octagon at UFC 281 on Saturday night, Drake had his wallet bruised after losing his bet on the middleweight title bout.

There would be no rich flex from the Toronto rapper as Adesanya’s technical-knockout loss to Pereira cost him $2 million. Adesanya was the favorite over Pereira going into the bout and Drake was set to earn $2,900,000 if the fighter came away with the victory.

Alex Pereira knees Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira lands a kick on Israel Adesanya during their middleweight fight at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2022, in New York City. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Pereira and Adesanya battled to the fifth round of the main event in New York City, and it was the Brazilian who stunned the champion to win the UFC middleweight title. Pereira defeated Adesanya via technical knockout as he was able to capitalize on a few big punches.

"For everybody that said I couldn't do five rounds, look at what I did just now," Pereira said through a translator for the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Alex Pereira catches Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira battles Israel Adesanya at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2022. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Pereira hit Adesanya with a vicious right hook that sent the champion back into the cage. Pereira went on the offensive from there. Both men had used most of their energy in the second and third rounds as they tried to gain advantages using their ground game.

"I feel so blessed," he added, via MMA Fighting. "I worked so hard for this. Sorry to everybody that I had to post some stuff, I had to do a little bit of trash talk this time. But I had to get in his head to get this fight."

Drake in Toronto

Rapper Drake during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first round between the Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers on April 28, 2022, in Toronto, Canada. (Cole Burston/Getty Images / Getty Images)

No worries though. Drake’s collaboration album with 21 Savage has been on top of the charts since it was released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.