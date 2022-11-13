UFC 281: Drake loses millions after Israel Adesanya loses to Alex Pereira

While Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya both hurt each other with punches and kicks in the Octagon at UFC 281 on Saturday night, Drake had his wallet bruised after losing his bet on the middleweight title bout.

There would be no rich flex from the Toronto rapper as Adesanya’s technical-knockout loss to Pereira cost him $2 million. Adesanya was the favorite over Pereira going into the bout and Drake was set to earn $2,900,000 if the fighter came away with the victory.

Pereira and Adesanya battled to the fifth round of the main event in New York City, and it was the Brazilian who stunned the champion to win the UFC middleweight title. Pereira defeated Adesanya via technical knockout as he was able to capitalize on a few big punches.

"For everybody that said I couldn't do five rounds, look at what I did just now," Pereira said through a translator for the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Pereira hit Adesanya with a vicious right hook that sent the champion back into the cage. Pereira went on the offensive from there. Both men had used most of their energy in the second and third rounds as they tried to gain advantages using their ground game.

"I feel so blessed," he added, via MMA Fighting. "I worked so hard for this. Sorry to everybody that I had to post some stuff, I had to do a little bit of trash talk this time. But I had to get in his head to get this fight."

No worries though. Drake’s collaboration album with 21 Savage has been on top of the charts since it was released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.