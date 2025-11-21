Two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau continues fine-tuning every edge of his game

Bryson DeChambeau is a self-admitted perfectionist, and nothing he does is by accident.

From his golf swing that he practices over and over and over and over again to his acting skills in "Happy Gilmore 2," the two-time U.S. Open champion isn't going to stop until all is right.

Even in a recent interview with FOX Business, DeChambeau said that he doesn't feel like he overtrains and is always afraid of being unprepared, hence the hours on the driving range even after 18 holes.

But the golf scientist has added something else to his already expansive arsenal.

Originally starting as a preworkout brand, BuckedUp has since expanded into other avenues like 16-ounce energy drinks and hydration packets that DeChambeau, who became an ambassador back in April, could not help but get behind.

"There's a bunch of hydration drinks out there, but there's not really any that take care of the body like it should. A bunch of it's sugary, a bunch of it's fake and whatnot. And so we came up with the idea of, we need a drink for the golf course that can hydrate you," DeChambeau told FOX Business. "Everybody’s drinking different things on the golf course, but how about a drink that makes you feel better as you go on through a hot summer day, you know, or something that makes you feel like having a nice drink.

"And that was kind of the inception of dry hydration and what we’re accomplishing here, is giving athletes and golfers especially an ability to have a hydration drink that's ready to go on the golf course. After nine holes, after a turn to get you going again. So that's really what the inception of it was, wanted to create something special with the BuckedUp team, and we've done that. We have absolutely done that."

All BuckedUp products will once again be 50% off beginning on Black Friday through Cyber Monday, an annual sale that goes back years. The preworkouts could have more than 300 milligrams of caffeine, as do the energy drinks, but for those sensitive to stimulants, the hydration packets don't have any. Instead, they are loaded with Himalayan rock salt, coconut water powder and vitamins B6 and B12.

"It's a great deal. That's the cool part. They love showcasing their product and giving their product up, because the product speaks for itself. It’s more just like, this drink, it just tastes great. It tastes so good and it doesn't give you the crazy anxiety after jitter and all that, and you feel really good from it," DeChambeau said. "Everybody has their own experience with it, but most of the time, it's really impressive what people say about their drink, their energy drink, and then now what they're going to say about this dry hydration. It's very impressive. I had some more last night, and I'm like, man, this is an easy drink to drink. Can tell you that."