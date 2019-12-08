Trump congratulates former UFC champ, supporter Tito Ortiz on victory

President Trump took a minute early Sunday morning to congratulate a longtime supporter of his, former UFC light heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz, for his victory under the Combate Americas promotion on Saturday night.

Continue Reading Below

Ortiz (21 wins -12 losses) defeated former professional wrestler Alberto Del Rio by rear naked choke in the first round, and was praised by the commander in chief for his performance.

"Congratulations to @TitoOrtiz on tonight’s huge WIN, a Great American Patriot!" Trump tweeted.

Ortiz has been a vocal advocate for Trump for years, with the two having a history that dates back to the early-to-mid aughts. The 44-year-old spoke to FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo last week and discussed Latino support for Trump, and was even decked out in a "Trump 2020" T-shirt after Saturday night's win.

MMA LEGEND TITO ORTIZ: MANY LATINOS SUPPORT TRUMP BUT ARE AFRAID TO SAY IT

“Thank you very much Mr. President @realDonaldTrump that means the world to me! 🙏🏼🇺🇸 #KAG #MAGA,” Ortiz replied.

In 2001, Trump allowed a then-fledgling UFC to hold its UFC 33: Battle on the Boardwalk event at his Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey. At the time, the promotion was banned from most cable PPV providers and was prohibited from holding events at a number of states and venues.

Ortiz headlined that card, winning by knockout after slamming his opponent, the late Evan Tanner, into the canvas just 30 seconds into the first round.

Several years later, Trump hired "The Huntington Beach Bad Boy" to be a part of his now-defunct Affliction MMA broadcast team for Affliction: Day of Reckoning back in January 2009.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The UFC Hall of Famer has since returned the favor, showing his support for Trump with "Make America Great" gear and revealing that many other Latinos support Donald Trump, "but are afraid to say it."

"I walk with a 'Make America Great Again' hat -- Latinos for Trump," Ortiz said during last week’s appearance on FBN's "Mornings with Maria."

"It's getting bigger and bigger the more they get educated on what the truth is about this," he said of Latino support for Trump. "And I think the Democratic Party is showing their side of it, of the criminals they are and the things that they're being caught for, and I hope Trump continues to focus on that and the people will be able to see it more and more each and every day."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS