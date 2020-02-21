Trump's India visit to include rally at world's largest cricket stadium

President Trump will kick off a diplomatic trip to India on Monday with an appearance at the opening of the world's largest cricket stadium.

Trump will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad for a welcoming rally on Monday. Dubbed "Namaste Trump," or "Hello Trump," the rally will mark the beginning of the president's first official visit to India.

"The stadium I understand is sort of semi-under-construction, but it's going to be the largest stadium in the world, so it's going to be very exciting," Trump told reporters prior to the trip.

Motera Stadium, also known as Sardar Patel Stadium, has seating capacity for 110,000 people, topping Melbourne Cricket Ground of the sport's largest stadium in the world. Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Ashok Brahmbhatt said the organization, which owns Motera Stadium, will spend tens of millions of rupees on the Trump rally, Reuters reported.

The stadium cost $100 million to build, according to the Times of India. Cricket is considered India's most popular sport.

Trump said that Modi expects some seven million people to greet him between his arrival at the airport and the stadium itself. Officials in Ahmedabad expect to spend up to $12 million to prepare for Trump's visit, including the construction of a large wall that critics derided as a bid to keep the president from seeing nearby slums, according to Reuters.

Trump's trip will unfold amid strained trade relations between the U.S. and India. Trump and Modi are expected to discuss a possible trade agreement to ease tensions.

The U.S. has a trade deficit of roughly $25 billion with India, according to the U.S. Trade Representative.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.