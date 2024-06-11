Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Olympics
Published

Tonya Harding's costume from day after Nancy Kerrigan assault could be auctioned for nearly $50,000

Tonya Harding also wore the costume in the 1994 Olympics

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 11

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

At the end of the month, someone will be walking home with an infamous piece of figure skating memorabilia.

On Jan. 6, 1994, Nancy Kerrigan was assaulted after a practice session for the 1994 United States Championships when Shane Stant took a baton to her leg.

The injuries cost Kerrigan the chance to compete in the event, but she was healthy in time for the Olympics.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tonya Harding at Olympics

Tonya Harding of the USA competes in the Technical Program portion of the Women's Figure Skating competition of the 1994 Winter Olympics on Feb. 23, 1994 at the Hamar Olympic Hall in Lillehammer, Norway.  (David Madison/Getty Images / Getty Images)

People were quick to speculate, though, that on-ice rival Tonya Harding was involved in the attack, as it was planned by her then-husband, Jeff Gilooly.

As Kerrigan missed the event, Harding won it — she competed the day after the assault.

Now the outfit she wore on the ice on Jan. 7, and during the 1994 Olympics, is up for auction.

Tonya Harding outfit

Tonya Harding wore this outfit the day after the Nancy Kerrigan assault and during the 1994 Olympics. (Leland's / Fox News)

The red sequin costume is part of Leland's Summer Classic auction.

The starting bid was $3,000, and Leland's says it could go for nearly $50,000.

According to Leland's, the outfit "lacks a size or manufacturer tag, and is missing a small handful of beads around the neck."

FRANK CARROLL, BELOVED OLYMPIC FIGURE SKATING COACH, DEAD AT 85

"This red costume was worn during the following competitions - 1993 Nationals & the 1994 Nationals when I won the competition, also it was worn in the 1994 Olympic games," Harding writes in the listing.

Leland's notes that the costume is photo-matched.

Tonya Harding

Tonya Harding of the USA competes in the Technical Program portion of the Women's Figure Skating competition of the 1994 Winter Olympics on Feb. 23, 1994 at the Hamar Olympic Hall in Lillehammer, Norway.  (David Madison/Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident resulted in Harding being banned from the sport for life and forcing her to forfeit her 1994 U.S. championship.

Kerrigan won a silver medal in Norway, as Oksana Baiul won gold, albeit controversially.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.