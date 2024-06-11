Tonya Harding's costume from day after Nancy Kerrigan assault could be auctioned for nearly $50,000

At the end of the month, someone will be walking home with an infamous piece of figure skating memorabilia.

On Jan. 6, 1994, Nancy Kerrigan was assaulted after a practice session for the 1994 United States Championships when Shane Stant took a baton to her leg.

The injuries cost Kerrigan the chance to compete in the event, but she was healthy in time for the Olympics.

People were quick to speculate, though, that on-ice rival Tonya Harding was involved in the attack, as it was planned by her then-husband, Jeff Gilooly.

As Kerrigan missed the event, Harding won it — she competed the day after the assault.

Now the outfit she wore on the ice on Jan. 7, and during the 1994 Olympics, is up for auction.

The red sequin costume is part of Leland's Summer Classic auction.

The starting bid was $3,000, and Leland's says it could go for nearly $50,000.

According to Leland's, the outfit "lacks a size or manufacturer tag, and is missing a small handful of beads around the neck."

"This red costume was worn during the following competitions - 1993 Nationals & the 1994 Nationals when I won the competition, also it was worn in the 1994 Olympic games," Harding writes in the listing.

Leland's notes that the costume is photo-matched.

The incident resulted in Harding being banned from the sport for life and forcing her to forfeit her 1994 U.S. championship.

Kerrigan won a silver medal in Norway, as Oksana Baiul won gold, albeit controversially.

