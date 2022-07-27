Tony Hawk partners with Hot Wheels for new finger skateboard toy line

Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk is partnering with Hot Wheels to release a new line of skateboards for kids to ride with their fingers instead of their feet.

A "fingerboard" allows kids to simulate their favorite tricks using their middle and index fingers via a mini skateboard. The Mattel-owned scale model car company's emergence into the fingerboard market will directly compete with X-Concept's Tech Deck fingerboards which have made the products since the 1990s.

The new skate line called "Hot Wheels Skate" is set to release in early August. Hawk's fingerboards will be sold exclusively at Walmart and will come with play sets, ramps, and skateboard features.

"I’m excited to finally introduce this epic new line of fingerboards in collaboration with Hot Wheels," Hawk said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "These products were created for Fingerboarders of all experience levels to master tricks, working their way up from a kickflip to creating their own cool, never been done, combinations."

Hawk emerged onto the skateboard scene during the 1980s when he began competing professionally at age 14 and is known for pioneering vertical skateboarding. His name is licensed to some best-selling skateboarding video games developed by Activision and remains the most recognized competitor in the sport despite retiring in 2003.

"We’re thrilled to enter the fingerboard category with Hot Wheels Skate," said Ted Wu, VP of Vehicles Design, Mattel, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Our team had a blast applying our Hot Wheels design expertise to a whole new area of play. Hot Wheels continues to find fresh ways to bring fans into the brand by igniting their challenger spirit in innovative ways."

The product features a pair of shoes attached to the mini-board so that beginners have an easier time mastering the hobby, while more experienced fingerboards can choose to keep or remove the shoes. One of the earliest inventors of fingerboards was skateboarder Lance Mountain in the 1970s, using cardboard and pencil erasers.

Moreover, Hot Wheels will partner with Hawk to create a limited-edition Birdhouse life-size skateboard deck that comes with a matching fingerboard. The company will also donate to Hawk's non-profit, The Skatepark Project, which helps build parks for skateboarders in impoverished communities.