Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers salary, contract details revealed

Tom Brady will receive a bump in pay under the terms of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report on Friday.

Brady, who turns 43 in August, signed a two-year deal worth $50 million, NFL Network reported. The former New England Patriots star will receive a $15 million base salary and a $10 million roster bonus each season.

The six-time Super Bowl champion’s deal with the Buccaneers includes a total of $9 million in performance-based incentives, divided equally for the two-year term. By comparison, Brady earned $23 million with the Patriots in 2019 and $15 million in 2018.

“Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

Under the contract’s terms, the Buccaneers can’t trade Brady without his permission and can’t apply the franchise tag to retain him in the future. The contract is fully guaranteed.

If Brady plays out the full two years of his deal with Tampa Bay, he will have amassed more than $285 million in career earnings from salary during his NFL career. That sum would rank Brady among the highest-paid players in NFL history.

