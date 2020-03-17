Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers close to $30M contract: Reports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to sign Tom Brady after the six-time Super Bowl champion’s decision Tuesday to part ways with the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports.

Continue Reading Below

The Buccaneers and Brady have reached an agreement in principle for a contract worth roughly $30 million a year, NFL Network reported. The Los Angeles Chargers, the other team expected to make a strong play to acquire Brady, are said to be out of the running for the star quarterback.

HOW TOM BRADY'S EXIT IMPACTS PATRIOTS' FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Neither Brady nor the Buccaneers have addressed the situation on social media. However, teams cannot officially announce signings until the 2020 NFL free agency period opens on Wednesday.

WHY DID TOM BRADY LEAVE THE PATRIOTS?

Details of the potential deal emerged hours after Brady announced on social media that he would leave the New England Patriots and sign with another franchise. He spent the first 20 seasons of his career in New England.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Brady, who turns 43 in August, has earned more than $235 million in salary during his NFL career. He earned $23 million with the Patriots in 2019.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arian expressed a desire to sign Brady as recently as the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback for the last several seasons, is also a free agent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM