Tom Brady partners with robotic massage company, touts AI tech: 'I want this to be in every locker room'

During his storied NFL career, Tom Brady won more Super Bowls than any other player in history. Since stepping away from the football field, Brady has cemented himself as an astute businessman.

He holds a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, owns a content production company, and serves as a pitchman for the Hertz rental car company.

Brady launched the TB12 wellness company in 2013. The FOX Sports NFL analyst is also adding something else to his resume: chief innovation officer at Aescape, a robotic massage company.

"So I started a TB12 health and wellness business in 2013. And it was all based around muscle work and pliability and body treatments that I would do as a part of my full routine every day throughout my playing career. And the challenge is in that business model, when you train a body coach, a human body coach," Brady said Wednesday during an appearance on FOX Business' "The Claman Countdown."

Brady has long supported a regime that focuses on the musculoskeletal system and pliability. He said he believes it is a key component to wellness.

"The one-to-one business model is sometimes very difficult to scale. And I always believe, God, if we could ever find a way through engineering, through robotics, to bring this to the masses so that we can program through software, this incredible engineering device, which Escape has done. We can actually change the world. We can, because my belief is health and wellness is all about keep your muscles very long and pliable and then fully functioning over the course of your life."

When asked whether artificial intelligence can ultimately replace the human touch of a therapist during a conventional massage session, Brady said that remains to be seen.

"I mean, it's all a hypothesis, so whether I think so or not, it's up to what the future holds. I do think obviously robotics AI is," he told FOX Businesses' Liz Claman.

"Really, the world we're entering into and how can we deliver a consistent service that's totally dependable and is based on protocols that are tried and tested over many, many years. So to develop these programs, a software program with the incredible engineering of what Eric and his team have done to me is one of the most exciting things I could ever imagine being a part of. This has been, like I said, this has been my lifelong journey. I'm very fortunate to still be very active. I'm 48 years old."

The financial terms of Brady's agreement with Aescape have not been disclosed.

Aescape CEO Eric Litman told FOX Business a touch screen is situated near the head cradle for easy access should users need to make adjustments during a massage session.

The robotic technology is available at 100 locations.