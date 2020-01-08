Tom Brady addresses NFL retirement rumors in Instagram post

Superstar NFL quarterback Tom Brady hinted Wednesday that he plans to return for at least one more season, though his future with the New England Patriots remains in doubt.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Brady, 42, thanked fans for their support following the Patriots’ upset playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans last Saturday. He appeared to dismiss speculation that he could retire from the NFL after the setback.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable,” Brady wrote. “You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

Brady’s post built on his previous remarks in a postgame press conference, during which he said it was “pretty unlikely” that he would retire. However, the six-time Super Bowl champion did not say whether he planned to re-sign with the Patriots.

Brady will enter 2020 as an unrestricted free agent able to re-sign with the Patriots or test the open market for a more attractive offer. Given past production and his unparalleled list of on-field accolades, Brady would likely receive a top-dollar deal from any contender with salary-cap space.

While Patriots owner Robert Kraft was adamant earlier this week that the franchise wants Brady to return, the future Hall of Fame inductee has been ambivalent about his plans. Brady evaded questions about where he would play next season on several occasions in 2019.

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, added to the intrigue by putting their Boston-area mansion up for sale last summer.

Brady has earned more than $235 million during his NFL career, according to Spotrac.

