Tom Brady 'open-minded' about next NFL destination as free agency looms

With free agency just weeks away, Tom Brady said Sunday that he isn’t ruling out any possibilities about his future in the NFL.

Continue Reading Below

After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady, 42, will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career in March. To date, Brady has yet to say whether he plans to re-sign with the Patriots or test the open market.

“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady said during an appearance on Westwood One radio. “At the same time, I love playing football and want to continue to play and do a great job. I am looking forward to what is ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I will embrace it with open arms.”

WILL TOM BRADY RETURN TO PATRIOTS? HERE'S WHAT VEGAS THINKS

Brady has full control over the next step in his NFL career. His last contract with the Patriots included a clause that prevents the team from using the franchise tag to keep Brady for the 2020 season, according to NFL.com. Under typical circumstances, the franchise tag system allows NFL teams to keep an unrestricted free agent on a one-year deal if they meet certain salary requirements.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has already indicated that he would prefer for Brady to conclude his career in New England.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“My hope and prayer is, number one, he [Brady] play for the Patriots, or number two, he retires,” Kraft told NBC Sports earlier this month. “He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what’s in his own best personal interest.”

Brady generated rampant speculation about his next move when he placed his Massachusetts-area mansion up for sale last summer. FOX Business confirmed last week a report personal goods had been removed from the Brady family suite at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots’ home field, was false.

Brady has earned more than $235 million in salary during his NFL career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM