Fears Tom Brady will leave Patriots increase as deadline creeps closer

The likelihood of Tom Brady playing in a different NFL uniform in 2020 appeared to be increasing Thursday as multiple reports indicated the quarterback’s return to the New England Patriots is not set in stone.

Continue Reading Below

The odds of a potential reunion between Brady and New England are “not looking good,” the Boston Herald reported, citing a person with knowledge of the situation. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington fanned the flames as well, opining that he would be “stunned” if Brady played for the Patriots again.

TOM BRADY ON KOBE BRYANT'S DEATH: 'DECIDE TO MAKE A CHANGE IN YOURSELF'

Neither Brady nor his agent Don Yee have given any official indication the quarterback is planning to move on from the Patriots once his contract voids March 18.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback led the Patriots to another AFC East division title in 2019. He threw for 4,057 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes – his lowest totals since his suspension-shortened season in 2016. New England lost in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.

TOM BRADY ON KOBE BRYANT'S DEATH: 'DECIDE TO MAKE A CHANGE IN YOURSELF'

Brady teased fans in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, posting a photo of him in a stadium tunnel. It turned out the picture was a part of a Hulu advertisement that ran during the game.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he insisted.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Where Brady goes next is still unclear. It’s conceivable he still lands with the Patriots as it was reported earlier this month that owner Robert Kraft wants to let Brady test free agency. The Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans are among the teams who are said to have interest in signing Brady.