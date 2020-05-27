Tom Brady's customized Cadillac Escalade on sale for $300K

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s busy offseason may soon include the sale of his fully loaded 2017 Cadillac Escalade.

The 42-year-old NFL star is seeking a buyer for his heavily modified 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Edition. Customized by Becker Automotive Design in Oxnard, California, the car features a number of upgrades, including reclining VIP seats, a 32-inch LCD screen, a mobile internet router, two tables and an expanded interior.

“Parting ways with my Becker ESV won’t be easy. From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise,” Brady said in a listing on Becker’s website. “I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug.

The fully-loaded Escalade costs $350,000 when brand new, according to the listing. Brady’s asking price is $300,000 or the best available offer.

The luxury car has just 13,000 miles on it. The modified edition features a steel raised roof and support ribbing “designed to meet or exceed US Federal Safety Standards.”

“With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my playbook, make phone calls and be with my family,” Brady added. “Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family.”

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers in March. He is renting former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter’s custom-built mansion in Tampa, Florida.

