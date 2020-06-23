Tom Brady leads Buccaneers workout despite NFLPA warning on group sessions

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and several other Tampa Bay Buccaneers players held a group workout Tuesday, days after the NFL Players Association’s chief medical official warned against such gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Brady was among at least 12 Buccaneers players who participated in the workout at a local high school, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The 42-year-old quarterback posted images from the workout on his Instagram account.

The NFL began reopening team facilities earlier this month after a weekslong shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic. However, players are barred from entering team facilities unless they are being treated for injuries. As a result, many players have used private workouts with small groups to stay in shape ahead of the 2020 season.

In a memo last week, NFLPA Medical Director Thom Mayer recommended that players avoid group workouts until formal training camp begins later this summer. The warning came as employees of several NFL teams, including the Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos, confirmed positive tests.

"Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts," Mayer said. "Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.

The NFL released a normal schedule for the 2020 season and is proceeding as if it will occur without interruption. The regular season begins in September.

