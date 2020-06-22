BodyArmor's Mike Repole joins A-Rod, J-Lo in Mets ownership bid

BodyArmor founder Mike Repole has joined former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez and Rodriguez's girlfriend, actress Jennifer Lopez, in their bid to buy the New York Mets.

Continue Reading Below

Repole, 51, is a general partner on the Rodriguez-Lopez bid, according to multiple reports. A native of Queens, New York, Repole co-founded beverage brand Vitamin Water and sold a significant ownership stake in sports drink BodyArmor to Coca-Cola at a $2 billion valuation in 2018. He previously attempted to buy the Mets in 2011.

KOBE BRYANT'S WIDOW INHERITED BODYARMOR STAKE, FOUNDER SAYS

Repole is one of two investors who are interested in contributing a combined $250 million toward the bid, the New York Post reported. Rodriguez and Lopez have been working with JP Morgan Chase in its effort to buy the beleaguered franchise. The identity of the other investor has yet to surface.

The Action Network’s Darren Rovell was first to report Repole’s involvement with the bid.

BODYARMOR HEATS UP SPORTS DRINK WARS WITH NEW CAMPAIGN

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy teased his interest in joining the bid in a cryptic tweet Monday morning. At this point, it's unclear if he has engaged in talks to join the group of bidders.

Portnoy later tweeted that he had "no comment" on whether he was involved.

While Portnoy didn’t mention Repole by name, the two entrepreneurs are known to be friends and business associates. Repole co-hosted a Barstool web series called “Big Brain” in 2019. Repole and Portnoy also co-own a racehorse.

Rodriguez also has a connection to Barstool. He co-hosts “The Corp,” a business-themed podcast in the Barstool network, with Dan “Big Cat” Katz.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Billionaires Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the co-owners of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils, are also among the Mets’ suitors, Sportico reported earlier this month.

The Mets’ current owners, the Wilpon family, have pursued a sale since last December when billionaire Steve Cohen backed out of a deal to buy an 80 percent majority stake in the team at a $2.6 billion valuation. The deal fell apart after Cohen balked at the Wilpons’ plan to retain operational control of the Mets for a five-year period after the sale was finalized.

The Mets have retained Allen & Co. to oversee sale proceedings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM