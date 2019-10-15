Tom Brady says he won't try to entice Rob Gronkowski to make Patriots comeback

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said in a radio interview on Monday he is not going to try and persuade Rob Gronkowski to unretire.

Brady said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that he knows how much Gronkowski had given to the Patriots and that the team and the fans should be appreciative of his contributions and be content that he is happy in retirement.

“I love that guy. I am so happy he’s enjoying his time,” Brady said. “He knows how I feel about him. I want what is best for him. … I don’t lobby for those things."

“He has given actually a hell of a lot to our team already over the course of a long period of time, and I think people should be very appreciative for what he’s brought to the team and what he’s brought to the region.”

Gronkowski retired in March after helping the Patriots to a sixth Super Bowl championship. He revealed months later he actually suffered a quad injury that left him unable to get any rest and had about a liter of blood drained from him as he tried to recover from the injury.

Since then, Gronkowski has become an advocate for players to use CBD for recovery. He also signed on to be a broadcaster for FOX’s NFL pregame show this season.

While the door appears always open for Gronkowski to come back and play for New England, it doesn’t look like he will be returning this season.