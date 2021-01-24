Buccaneers' Tom Brady receives $500G bonus for NFC Championship win over Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady cashed in on Sunday afternoon.

With the Bucs’ 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship, Brady earned a $500,000 contract incentive for making the Super Bowl, ESPN reported Sunday citing sources.

If Brady leads Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl LV victory, he will earn another $500,000.

So far this postseason, the future Hall of Fame quarterback racked up $1.25 million in incentives, which includes $500,000 for making the playoffs, $250,000 more for the team’s win over the Washington Football Team, and $500,000 for their victory over the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

In the offseason, Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract to join the Buccaneers.

Money aside, another Super Bowl victory would be record-breaking for Brady. He would further his own record for most Super Bowls won by a player with seven rings which would also surpass the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Patriots with the most wins by a team at six.

Brady, who completed 20 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions, will play in his 10th Super Bowl.

Bucs wideout Chris Godwin finished with five receptions for 110 yards, fellow wide receiver Mike Evans added three receptions for 51 yards and a score, and Scotty Miller hauled in two catches for 36 yards and a TD for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay will face the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.