Tisha Alyn aims to 'create a new era of women's golf' with her brand

Golf influencer Tisha Alyn has gone all in on her career as a media personality in a sport that is just as competitive on the course as it is off of it.

Alyn’s brand is called ALYN, pronounced "all in" and based on her last name. She told Fox Business in a recent interview she is aiming to "create a new era of women’s golf."

"I was actually sponsored by a huge brand — Cobra Puma — for seven to eight years of my career. And when I walked away at the end of 2023 and I had all these other pitches at me, other sponsors that wanted to take me on, and I really thought deeply to myself, ‘What if I just did something? What if I created something? Utilize my following for the good and actually solve problems for the women’s golf world.’ I personally never felt like, especially in apparel that I have ever been represented, and so that really led me to create ALYN — we’re quite literally all in on women’s golf.

"We allow not only this brand to solve problems for women, but also just a brand for women to be seen where they're usually an afterthought when it comes to golf. It is kind of like these brands are like, ‘Oh, women’s sports is on the rise. We got to do something for women,’ and I am like, ‘No I am here to bet on women and go all in on women first.’"

Alyn explained one of the first issues her brand tackled was women’s golf apparel.

She quickly focused her attention on the dress code in the women’s game as well as a simple thing, like a place for a female golfer to hold their tees.

"I am very passionate about women's golf as you can tell, and when it comes to women's golf apparel, for our first launch, which was the Terra collection, we really wanted to showcase pieces that can solve the length issue," she said. "There is a dress code in golf, and that is no question about it, and I wanted to create pieces that you can see both on and off the course, and for those that are dressed code ruled, I want to make sure we create pieces that you can either lengthen or shorten. I feel like that is such a simple concept, but it hasn’t been brought to golf, and so whether you are 4-foot-10 or you are 5-foot-10, we have an option for you to wear a dress where you can lengthen or shorten it to your liking.

"Simply, holding tees, women do not have places to hold their tees because the clothing is a lot more fitted. We always put tees in our hair. It is not sanitary, probably not good for our scalp, to be honest, so we created tee holders for every single hat. There is a lot of little things that we can fix. Additionally, a lot of clothes that you see are kind of copy and paste. They are blanks from different places you put different patterns.

"No, all of my pieces are cut, and so I want to make it very, very tailored to a women’s body. We are done with box shapes. We are trying to make it trim. Let us actually flatter these women and make them feel very, you know, elegant, but to also feel sexy on the golf course, like there is nothing wrong with that at the same time. So lots of problems to be solved. We are just getting started. I don't want to give it all away because I don't want these other brands to jump on the bandwagon, but you know, we have quite a long list."

Alyn, though she said she was a "dreamer," expressed optimism that her golf brand will hit golf retail shops, such as Golf Galaxy, and make its debut in country clubs.

"I strongly believe that in a year from now there will be banners of ALYN and our models, different sizes, different ethnicities, and it's just a whole beautiful melting pot, in your most popular golf stores. I truly believe it."

Fox Business' Connor McGahan contributed to this report.