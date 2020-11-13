Tiger Woods documentary gave glimpse into golf legend's life

A documentary on Tiger Woods was released earlier this year took a look into the golf legend’s life.

The two-part HBO Max documentary gave a view of Woods’ golf career from turning heads on the course as a child to his infidelity and arrest to his roaring comeback into the mainstream.

The trailer, released during the Masters in November, featured clips of home videos, shots with his father and the relentless press coverage he received during the scandalous time of his life. Woods was not interviewed for the documentary, but the film features his former caddy Steve Williams, Nick Faldo, biographer Pete McDaniel and Woods’ mistress Rachel Uchitel.

Woods’ agent slammed the documentary before its January release.

"Just like the book it is based off of, the upcoming HBO documentary is just another unauthorized and salacious outsider attempt to paint an incomplete portrait of one of the greatest athletes of all-time," Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told Golfworld.

Steinberg refers to the book "Tiger," a biography written by Armen Keteyian and Jeff Benedict. Keteyian was an executive producer for the documentary series.

The documentary received mixed reviews as critics began to watch.

Woods was involved in a scary single-car crash on Tuesday. He reportedly received multiple leg injuries.

Woods is one of the most electrifying golfers to have ever teed off. His burst onto the scene and his competitiveness captured the eyes of a generation in the late 1990s into the 2000s and through the 2010s.

Woods was the first Black golfer to win the Masters at Augusta National in 1997. He won 14 more major championships after that and is only three behind Jack Nicklaus for the most ever by any golfer.

He was the No. 1 golfer in the world for 683 weeks beginning on June 15, 1997 and is an 11-time PGA Player of the Year. President Trump honored Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.