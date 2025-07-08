Ticket prices for Cooper Flagg's NBA Summer League debut soar as interest in Mavs rookie heightens

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg’s highly anticipated NBA Summer League debut against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in Las Vegas is a hot ticket.

The Mavericks and Lakers play on Day 1 of the 2025 NBA Summer League, and it is the most expensive game on record with a purchase price of $201, TickPick told FOX Business.

The current get-in price for a general admission ticket is $83, while the price for a ticket in the Lower Bowl is $643, with courtside tickets going for $2,519.

Flagg’s debut will also be nationally televised. He was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Mavericks after the team won the lottery despite having just a 1.8% chance of receiving the top pick in the draft.

Flagg, 18, officially signed his rookie contract last week, a four-year deal, which, according to the rookie wage scale, is worth about $62-63 million.

The former Duke star shined as a freshman. Flagg averaged just over 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists across 37 games while being a lockdown defender, as he also had 52 steals and 50 blocks.

Flagg became the fourth freshman to win the AP national player of the year honors in the award’s 64-year history, as the Maine native helped lead Duke to the Final Four in his lone season.

For Mavericks fans, the selection of Flagg is a breath of fresh air into the franchise after general manager Nico Harrison stunningly traded superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers at the trade deadline.

Harrison hopes a core of Flagg, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving (when he returns from his torn ACL that he suffered in March) can take the Mavericks to the top of the NBA and win a championship.

