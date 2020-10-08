Cruz explains Twitter spat with Mark Cuban: ‘Sports ought to be about having fun’

Sports should be about having fun, not about politics, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox Business Network's “Making Money with Charles Payne” Thursday.

Earlier this week, Cruz got into a social media battle with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban after Cruz tweeted about the low ratings for this year's belated NBA Finals. Many observers have died the dip in viewership to NBA and its players' endorsement of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I love basketball. I’m a die-hard Houston Rockets fan,” Cruz explained. “It’s been painful to see the NBA just lighting their business on fire by insulting and lecturing their fans. Sports ought to be about having fun and not about this left-wing, woke lecture.”

Turning to Cuban, Cruz said the Mavs owner “gets very upset when anyone points that out, but they’re seeing their ratings drop in half because people want to enjoy sports and not listen to demagoguery.

On Tuesday, Cruz tweeted a report that Sunday's Game 3 of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat was the least-watched Finals game on record, commenting that the news was "not surprising."

“A US Senator with 3 @NBA teams in his state, employing thousands of people and he is rooting for their businesses to do poorly," Cuban fired back. "This is who you are @tedcruz. Every minute of your life, this is exactly who you are.”

Fox Sports Radio host Clay Travis joined the fray Thursday, tweeting at Cuban: “I’d love to hear how the NBA hitting a forty year ratings low — and dropping 68% from last year’s game two — is good for the league. Thanks, bud.”

Cruz replied to Travis by sarcastically defending Cuban, calling him a “sensitive guy” who gets “very upset when anyone points out that the NBA is deliberately destroying their business by insulting & driving away their own fans.”

Cuban responded with his own rebuttal, referencing the recent outbreak of coronavirus cases at the White House.