Team USA's Rose Zhang keeps gold medal dreams alive heading into final round of Olympic golf tournament

American Rose Zhang nearly had the shot of the day on the 18th hole at Le Golf National on day three of the Olympic tournament Friday.

From 190 yards out, Zhang nearly holed for an albatross on the par 5. She instead eagled and completed a 5-under 67 that brought her to 7-under for the tournament.

Zhang is tied for third with Japan’s Miyu Yamashita. The pair sit two strokes behind Morgane Metraux of Switzerland and Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who are 9-under for the tournament.

Metraux had a one-stroke lead coming into play after a big second round but nearly saw herself fall out of the top spot. Metraux hit a hybrid shot from 199 yards on the 18th to 19 feet, where she made an eagle to propel her back to the top of the leaderboard.

Ko shot a 4-under 68 that brought her from sole possession of third at the beginning of the round into a tie with Metraux. Ko won silver at the 2016 Rio Games and bronze in Tokyo and is in prime position to get her first gold with a strong round Saturday.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda shot a 2-under 70 for the second straight day. The American is at 4-under in a four-way tie for seventh place and would need a great round Saturday to defend her 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games gold medal.

Korda’s day was filled with highs and lows. On the seventh hole, after a wayward drive left her in position to scramble for par, she nailed her approach shot for birdie from 82 yards out.

But for the second straight day, she three-putted on the 17th hole for bogey, missing a par putt from two feet, seven inches.

Colombia’s Mariajo Uribe has put herself in a position for a magical finish to her career. Uribe announced prior to the tournament that these Olympic Games will be the final competitive event of her career.

Uribe is 5-under for the tournament and is in sole possession of sixth place and within striking distance of ending her career with a medal.

Here is the rest of the top 10 after the third round:

T1. Morgane Metraux (SUI): -9 (71)

T1. Lydia Ko (NZL): -9 (68)

T3. Rose Zhang (USA): -7 (67)

T3. Miyu Yamashita (JPN): -7 (68)

5. Atthaya Thitikul (THA): -6 (69)

6. Mariajo Uribe (COL): -5 (71)

T7. Nelly Korda (USA): -4 (70)

T7. Xiyu Lin (CHN): -4 (71)

T7. Celine Boutier (FRA): -4 (71)

T7. Ruoning Yin (CHN): -4 (75)

The final round begins at 3 a.m. ET.