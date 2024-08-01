Expand / Collapse search
The Business of Golf
Team USA Olympic golfer Rose Zhang: How much has she earned on LPGA Tour?

Zhang is making her Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Games

Rose Zhang will be making her Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games when she competes in the women’s individual golf event.

Zhang, 21, had one of the most successful amateur careers in history. 

At Stanford University, she became the first player to win the NCAA Division I women’s championship twice. 

Rose Zhang looks on

Rose Zhang of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the 15th green during the final round of the CPKC Women's Open at Earl Grey Golf Club July 28, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta.  (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Her eight wins in a season tied Tiger Woods for the most by a Stanford player in school history.

The California native burst onto the scene in 2019 when she was one of the youngest competitors in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur at age 16, finishing in a tie for 17th place.

In 2020, she won the U.S. Women’s Amateur, defeating Gabriela Ruffels in the final.

Rose Zhang plays shot

Rose Zhang of the United States plays her shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the CPKC Womens Open at Earl Grey Golf Club July 27, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta.  (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images / Getty Images)

She took her amateur success to the LPGA Tour, where she won in her professional debut at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Zhang was the first player to win in a professional debut since Beverly Hanson did so in 1951. Zhang was the first player to win a first start as a professional on the LPGA tour since Hinako Shibuno won the 2019 AIG Women’s Open. 

Zhang has one other win in her young LPGA Tour career, and that was in 2024 at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Zhang has already made $2,187,237, according to the LPGA website.

Rose Zhang sizes up shot

Rose Zhang of the United States during the first round of the CPKC Women's Open at Earl Grey Golf Club July 25, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta.  (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Zhang also holds the women’s course record at Pebble Beach Golf Links with a score of 9-under par.

Zhang previously represented the United States in the 2023 Solheim Cup.

Zhang will look to continue to take the golf world by storm when she tees off for Team USA Aug. 7 at Le Golf National.

