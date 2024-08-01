Team USA Olympic golfer Rose Zhang: How much has she earned on LPGA Tour?

Rose Zhang will be making her Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games when she competes in the women’s individual golf event.

Zhang, 21, had one of the most successful amateur careers in history.

At Stanford University, she became the first player to win the NCAA Division I women’s championship twice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Her eight wins in a season tied Tiger Woods for the most by a Stanford player in school history.

The California native burst onto the scene in 2019 when she was one of the youngest competitors in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur at age 16, finishing in a tie for 17th place.

In 2020, she won the U.S. Women’s Amateur, defeating Gabriela Ruffels in the final.

TEAM USA OLYMPIC GOLFER SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER: HOW MUCH HAS HE EARNED ON PGA TOUR?

She took her amateur success to the LPGA Tour, where she won in her professional debut at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Zhang was the first player to win in a professional debut since Beverly Hanson did so in 1951. Zhang was the first player to win a first start as a professional on the LPGA tour since Hinako Shibuno won the 2019 AIG Women’s Open.

Zhang has one other win in her young LPGA Tour career, and that was in 2024 at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Zhang has already made $2,187,237, according to the LPGA website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Zhang also holds the women’s course record at Pebble Beach Golf Links with a score of 9-under par.

Zhang previously represented the United States in the 2023 Solheim Cup.

Zhang will look to continue to take the golf world by storm when she tees off for Team USA Aug. 7 at Le Golf National.