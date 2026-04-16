Taking a train to World Cup games at MetLife Stadium could cost around $150

Fans planning to use New Jersey's NJ Transit to travel from New York City to MetLife Stadium for FIFA World Cup games this summer may have to pay around $150 for a round-trip ticket, according to a report.

The Athletic reported that while NJ Transit's modeling initially projected a price of more than $100 per passenger, a price around $150 has been discussed this week, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plans.

The fare would apply to fans taking NJ Transit's rail service from New York City's Penn Station to MetLife Stadium, with a stop at Secaucus station.

Ordinarily, the fare for that route would cost $12.90 for a return ticket, which the report noted was the same pricing transit authorities used last year during the FIFA Club World Cup. The Club World Cup is for professional club teams, unlike this summer's World Cup, which will feature national teams.

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NJ Transit typically discounts prices for seniors, children and disabled passengers, but The Athletic's report indicated that the agency will have one price that applies to all groups of passengers for the World Cup.

The final pricing decision is expected to be announced on Friday, according to the report.

Eight World Cup matches will be held at MetLife Stadium , including the final match of the competition on July 19.

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The intense demand among World Cup riders has prompted NJ Transit to announce that only ticketholders for World Cup matches will be permitted on Meadowlands Rail service. Additionally, on match days only game attendees will be permitted to enter the NJ Transit portion of Penn Station for four hours prior to kickoff.

The Athletic previously reported that the Massachusetts MBTA planned to raise the price of a return ticket from Boston to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro from the $20 fare charged for NFL games to more than $75 for the World Cup matches held at the venue this summer. The MBTA announced an $80 return ticket last week.

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FOX Sports will serve as the exclusive English-language home in the U.S. for FIFA World Cup 26 matches, which will be played at venues across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The World Cup will run from Thursday, June 11, through Sunday, July 19, with all 104 matches broadcast live across FOX, which will air 69 matches, and FS1, which will have 35 matches.

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World Cup matches will also be streamed live on FOX One and the FOX Sports App.