Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Sports
Published

Taking a train to World Cup games at MetLife Stadium could cost around $150

The fare from Penn Station to MetLife Stadium ordinarily costs just $12.90 for a round trip

close
XX-XY Athletics founder and CEO Jennifer Sey discusses former soccer star Megan Rapinoes comments about the Iranian womens soccer team and more on Varney & Co. video

Jennifer Sey decries Megan Rapinoes praise of Iranian womens soccer team: Too little and too late

XX-XY Athletics founder and CEO Jennifer Sey discusses former soccer star Megan Rapinoes comments about the Iranian womens soccer team and more on Varney & Co.

Fans planning to use New Jersey's NJ Transit to travel from New York City to MetLife Stadium for FIFA World Cup games this summer may have to pay around $150 for a round-trip ticket, according to a report.

The Athletic reported that while NJ Transit's modeling initially projected a price of more than $100 per passenger, a price around $150 has been discussed this week, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plans.

The fare would apply to fans taking NJ Transit's rail service from New York City's Penn Station to MetLife Stadium, with a stop at Secaucus station.

Ordinarily, the fare for that route would cost $12.90 for a return ticket, which the report noted was the same pricing transit authorities used last year during the FIFA Club World Cup. The Club World Cup is for professional club teams, unlike this summer's World Cup, which will feature national teams.

FIFA FIRES BACK AT NEW JERSEY GOV MIKIE SHERRILL OVER DEMAND TO PAY FOR WORLD CUP TRANSIT TICKETS

NJ Transit ahead of the World Cup

World Cup fans traveling to New Jersey for matches may face higher fares on NJ Transit, according to the report. (Zamek/VIEWpress)

NJ Transit typically discounts prices for seniors, children and disabled passengers, but The Athletic's report indicated that the agency will have one price that applies to all groups of passengers for the World Cup.

The final pricing decision is expected to be announced on Friday, according to the report.

Eight World Cup matches will be held at MetLife Stadium, including the final match of the competition on July 19.

NEW JERSEY GOV MIKIE SHERRILL RIPS FIFA AFTER REPORTS THAT NJ TRANSIT TICKETS TO WORLD CUP WILL BE OVER $100

2026 FIFA World Cup official logo and trophy

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played at venues across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. (Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The intense demand among World Cup riders has prompted NJ Transit to announce that only ticketholders for World Cup matches will be permitted on Meadowlands Rail service. Additionally, on match days only game attendees will be permitted to enter the NJ Transit portion of Penn Station for four hours prior to kickoff.

The Athletic previously reported that the Massachusetts MBTA planned to raise the price of a return ticket from Boston to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro from the $20 fare charged for NFL games to more than $75 for the World Cup matches held at the venue this summer. The MBTA announced an $80 return ticket last week.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION PRICES HIT ABSURD LEVELS FOR WORLD CUP GAMES: REPORT

Lionel Messi after the World Cup

Lionel Messi celebrates with fans and team mates after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022.  (Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FOX Sports will serve as the exclusive English-language home in the U.S. for FIFA World Cup 26 matches, which will be played at venues across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The World Cup will run from Thursday, June 11, through Sunday, July 19, with all 104 matches broadcast live across FOX, which will air 69 matches, and FS1, which will have 35 matches.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

World Cup matches will also be streamed live on FOX One and the FOX Sports App.