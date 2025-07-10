Suns' Devin Booker signs richest contract extension in NBA history in annual average value: report

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker signed a contract that will reportedly make him the highest-paid player in NBA history.

Booker, 28, signed a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with the Suns through the 2029-2030 season, according to ESPN.

Booker’s annual salary of $72.5 million after the extension is the richest annual average for a contract in NBA history. Booker’s contract is now for five years and $316 million.

The Suns star’s deal surpassed the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the richest average annual value. Gilgeous-Alexander has an average annual value of $71.25 million on his four-year, $285 million contract.

The Suns drafted Booker with the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, and the shooting guard turned into a star quickly.

Booker has spent all ten seasons of his career with the Suns. The former Kentucky star has averaged 24.4 points, four rebounds and just over five assists in 673 career regular-season games.

Below is a list of the top contracts in the NBA by average annual value.

Booker, Suns, $72.5 million Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder, $71.25 million Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics, $62.8 million Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers, $62.5 million Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, $58.5 million and Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks, $58.5 million

Booker’s average annual value is also higher than the top contracts in the NFL, MLB and NHL.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's contract has an annual average value of $60 million. Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Othani’s annual average value is $70 million, although most of that money is deferred.

Ohtani deferred $680 million of his $700 million contract, meaning he defers $68 million each season.

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews had the highest annual average value in the NHL last season at $13.25 million.

