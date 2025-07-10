Expand / Collapse search
Juan Soto, whose deal could be worth $805 million, quips about missing bonus after All-Star snub

Soto would have pocketed an extra $100,000

New York Mets superstar Juan Soto was questionably snubbed from next week's All-Star Game, and he wasn't too thrilled about it.

However, his complaint wasn't necessarily about his baseball resume not expanding – but rather, his wallet.

Soto was asked if he "would have liked" to be an All-Star, and he was blunt.

"What do you think?" he initially replied.

The reporter then quipped that "some people want to take vacation," noting the four off days during the break. But that was not on his mind.

"I think it's a lot of money on the table if I make it," Soto answered back.

Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million deal, the richest in North American sports history, with the Mets that could reach $805 million – he has a clause in his contract that warrants a $100,000 bonus each time he makes an All-Star team. This season, Soto is already making $61,875,000, according to Spotrac. The players from the winning All-Star team also received $25,000.

Soto struggled out of the gate, slashing .231/.357/.413 in his first 57 games. He has since turned it on and was just named the NL Player of the Month for June. In all, Soto is hitting .269 with a .908 OPS, once again leading the majors with 72 walks (he's led that category three times).

In somewhat ironic fashion, the Mets held a comfortable first-place NL East lead during Soto's struggles, but are now a half-game behind the Philadelphia Phillies.

Francisco Lindor, Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso will represent the Amazins in Atlanta next week. Soto could be in line if someone opts out.