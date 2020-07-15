What is Steve Bisciotti's net worth?

Longtime Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti built his fortune as co-founder of one of the largest staffing agencies in the United States.

In 1983, Bisciotti and Jim Davis founded Aerotek, a staffing firm that provided skilled temporary workers to companies active in the engineering and aerospace industry. The company is now known as Allegis Group and is considered the world’s largest privately held talent management firm, with more than 130,000 skilled contract workers, according to the Ravens’ website.

Bisciotti has an estimated personal net worth of $4.8 billion, according to Forbes. He acquired a 49 percent stake in the Ravens from previous owner Art Modell in 2000 and purchased the remaining 51 percent in 2004.

The Ravens had an estimated valuation of $2.75 billion as of last fall, according to Forbes. The franchise ranked 18th out of the NFL’s 32 teams.

Baltimore won its first-ever Super Bowl in 2001 during Bisciotti’s first year as minority team owner. The team won the Super Bowl again in 2013 and has made the playoffs 12 times since 2000.

