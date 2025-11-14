Stephen Curry, Under Armour part ways so NBA superstar can focus on independent brand

After a partnership that lasted roughly 13 years, Stephen Curry and Under Armour have parted ways so the NBA superstar can focus on his own independent brand.

The 11-time All-Star left Nike for Under Armour in 2013 after Nike did not offer him a signature sneaker.

"Under Armour believed in me early in my career and gave me the space to build something much bigger and more impactful than a shoe. I’ll always be grateful for that." Curry said in a statement.

"Curry Brand was created to change the game for good and, over the past 5 years, we successfully changed the game for kids, for communities, and for basketball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"What Curry Brand stands for, what I stand for and my commitment to that mission will never change, it’s only growing stronger. I’m excited for a future that’s focused on aggressive growth with a continued commitment to keep showing up for the next generation."

"It’s been an incredible privilege to work with Stephen, who as president of Curry Brand has been much more than an ambassador — he’s become a thoughtful and strategic business leader," UA CEO Kevin Plank said in a statement.

BYU STARTER'S FUTURE AT SCHOOL IN DOUBT AFTER ARREST FOR SUSPICION OF DUI

"Together with our teammates, he helped build something rare — a brand with credibility, community impact and a product that performs at the highest level. For Under Armour, this moment is about discipline and focus on the core UA brand during a critical stage of our turnaround. And for Stephen, it’s the right moment to let what we created evolve on his terms. We’ll always be grateful for what he’s brought to the UA team."

Curry released 12 different sneakers with Under Armour; the 13th is still scheduled for release through Under Armour in 2026.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The two-time MVP and four-time champion founded Curry Brand through Under Armour in 2020.

Curry is in his 17th season in the NBA, all with the Golden State Warriors.