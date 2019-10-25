Expand / Collapse search
FanDuel kicks off 'sports equinox' with risk-free game, thousands up for grabs

By FOXBusiness
FanDuel CMO Mike Raffensperger on creating a risk-free game that bets up to $500 during the "sports equinox" when the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL are on T.V.

Sports fans may have a rare opportunity to experience a sports equinox this weekend, depending on whether the Washington Nationals sweep the Houston Astros.

Twenty-six games in each of the four major American sports – baseball, basketball, football and hockey – may overlap, and FanDuel is looking to celebrate the event with an exclusive, free-to-play game.

“It's the best day of the year to be a sports fan,” FanDuel CMO Mike Raffensperger said on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.

Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman reacts with Howie Kendrick after scoring during the first inning of Game 4 of the baseball National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff

Raffensperger said anyone can sign up for the event. All players have to do is pick 20 winners out of 26 games, in any sport, for a chance to take a piece of the total winnings. The prize pool grows larger each day.

“We think it's one of the biggest free-to-play prizes ever,” Raffensperger said. “We started with $270,000… We're adding to it as certain sporting events happen. So we’re up to $381,000, hoping to get to a half million by Sunday.”

Raffensperger added that FanDuel has seen a big boom in business since the legalization of online sports betting.

“Business has been fantastic,” he said.

