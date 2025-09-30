Some baseball fans face roadblock purchasing Yankees-Red Sox playoff tickets

Some baseball fans hoping to head to Yankee Stadium for the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox American League Wild Card Series were hit with a roadblock.

It is no secret that the Yankees faithful are a different animal, and that holds even more true in the postseason.

The Bronx Bombers host their longtime AL East rival, the Red Sox, for the wild-card series that begins Tuesday, but if you're not in the New York metro area, it is much more difficult to get tickets.

Ticketmaster gave fans a message that explicitly says those outside the area will not be able to purchase tickets on the site.

"Yankee Stadium is located in Bronx, New York. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania," the site read. "Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania will be canceled without notice and refunds given."

A Yankees spokesperson told FOX Business that the policy has been in place since 2018, largely to prevent ticket scalping and make it possible for nearby fans to attend games.

The spokesperson noted that numerous other teams across sports have implemented similar policies. For example, if the Yankees advance to the American League Division Series, no one in the New York area would be able to buy tickets for their games in Toronto against the Blue Jays on Ticketmaster.

Fans outside the area are more than welcome to search on the secondary market.

The Yankees finished tied for the best record in the AL East, but because they lost the tiebreaker to the Toronto Blue Jays, New York was lowered to the first wild-card spot, giving Toronto the division and top seed in the American League.

Game 1 figures to be quite the southpaw duel, as Max Fried will toe the slab against Garrett Crochet. The Sox went 4-9 against the Yankees during the regular season, but the Yankees are the hottest team in the sport entering the postseason.

The Yankees went 32-12 from Aug. 11 through the end of the season, the best record in the sport by 4½ games. That run included winning a three-game set at Fenway Park, but the Yankees lost three out of four to the Sox in the Bronx. They also won their final eight games.