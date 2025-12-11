Expand / Collapse search
Sherrone Moore may be out millions in Michigan contract money after firing, arrest

Moore was fired for cause due to an 'inappropriate relationship' with a staffer

Sherrone Moore was fired as Michigan's head football coach after the university disocvered that he was in an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Hours later, he was in police custody.

The university announced that Moore, who won a national championship less than two years ago as the team's offensive coordinator under then-head coach Jim Harbaugh, was fired for cause.

Given the circumstances of the firing, Michigan may be off the hook for the remainder of the contract.

Sherrone Moore in tunnel

Head Coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines during a college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 9, 2024 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Moore's base contract was initially for around $27.5 million over five years, beginning in 2024.

Had Moore been fired for on-field performance, the school would have owed him a buyout of nearly $14 million as of last week, according to USA Today. He was set to make a base of $16.5 million over the next three years.

Sherrone Moore on sidelines

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore stands on the sideline prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.  (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images / IMAGN)

Moore replaced Harbaugh ahead of the 2024 season, and the Wolverines went 17-8 with him as head coach, including a 9-3 campaign this season. A loss to Ohio State, though — their first since 2019 — kept the Wolverines out of the College Football Playoff.

Moore "remains under active investigation" and will be arraigned on Friday, officials told Fox News Digital.

Pittsfield police said they responded to a home as part of an assault investigation. Police said a suspect was taken into custody and that the incident does not appear to be random. Police said the suspect was lodged in the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County prosecutor.

Moore got married in 2015, and he and his wife have three daughters.

Sherrone Moore on field

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Nov. 29, 2025. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / IMAGN)

Francis Xavier "Biff" Poggi was named interim head coach and will be on the sidelines when Michigan takes on Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. Earlier this season, Poggi took over for Moore during his suspension.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

