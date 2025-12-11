Sherrone Moore may be out millions in Michigan contract money after firing, arrest

Sherrone Moore was fired as Michigan's head football coach after the university disocvered that he was in an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Hours later, he was in police custody.

The university announced that Moore, who won a national championship less than two years ago as the team's offensive coordinator under then-head coach Jim Harbaugh, was fired for cause.

Given the circumstances of the firing, Michigan may be off the hook for the remainder of the contract.

Moore's base contract was initially for around $27.5 million over five years, beginning in 2024.

Had Moore been fired for on-field performance, the school would have owed him a buyout of nearly $14 million as of last week, according to USA Today. He was set to make a base of $16.5 million over the next three years.

Moore replaced Harbaugh ahead of the 2024 season, and the Wolverines went 17-8 with him as head coach, including a 9-3 campaign this season. A loss to Ohio State, though — their first since 2019 — kept the Wolverines out of the College Football Playoff.

Moore "remains under active investigation" and will be arraigned on Friday, officials told Fox News Digital.

Pittsfield police said they responded to a home as part of an assault investigation. Police said a suspect was taken into custody and that the incident does not appear to be random. Police said the suspect was lodged in the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County prosecutor.

Moore got married in 2015, and he and his wife have three daughters.

Francis Xavier "Biff" Poggi was named interim head coach and will be on the sidelines when Michigan takes on Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. Earlier this season, Poggi took over for Moore during his suspension.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.