Shaq down to team up with Jeff Bezos to buy Suns

With the Phoenix Suns for sale after the Robert Sarver scandal, a former NBA legend wants in on the negotiations: Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal told TMZ Sports he was interested in buying the team but was scared off when he heard Jeff Bezos apparently became a threat to beat him out.

Shaq's net worth is around $400 million, but "nobody on this planet can compete with Big Man JB," the four-time NBA champ said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I just ordered 50 things off Amazon today. Big Man JB got that money coming in!" he added.

If Bezos becomes serious about purchasing the team, it seems that O'Neal's only way for ownership is to team up with the Amazon founder.

And he's certainly on board for that.

"If he wants me on board, I would gladly like to talk to him," Shaq said. "But as far as trying to own a whole team by myself, and go up against — let me tell you something, I'm scared of Big Man JB. Shaq O'Neal is scared of Big Man JB!"

ROBERT SARVER TO BEGIN 'PROCESS OF SEEKING BUYERS' FOR SUNS, MERCURY AFTER NBA SUSPENSION

It's unclear if Bezos is a legitimate contender to purchase the team, but the team's estimated value is $1.8 billion, and Bezos' net worth is just a hair under $140 billion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

O'Neal played for the Suns in 2008 and 2009.