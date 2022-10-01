Expand / Collapse search
Shaq down to team up with Jeff Bezos to buy Suns

O'Neal played for Suns in late 2000s

With the Phoenix Suns for sale after the Robert Sarver scandal, a former NBA legend wants in on the negotiations: Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal told TMZ Sports he was interested in buying the team but was scared off when he heard Jeff Bezos apparently became a threat to beat him out.

Shaq's net worth is around $400 million, but "nobody on this planet can compete with Big Man JB," the four-time NBA champ said.

Shaq with Suns

Shaquille O'Neal during a game between the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. (Anthony J. Causi/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I just ordered 50 things off Amazon today. Big Man JB got that money coming in!" he added.

If Bezos becomes serious about purchasing the team, it seems that O'Neal's only way for ownership is to team up with the Amazon founder.

And he's certainly on board for that.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos arrives for a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the U.K. diplomatic residence in New York City, Sept. 20, 2021. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

"If he wants me on board, I would gladly like to talk to him," Shaq said. "But as far as trying to own a whole team by myself, and go up against — let me tell you something, I'm scared of Big Man JB. Shaq O'Neal is scared of Big Man JB!"

It's unclear if Bezos is a legitimate contender to purchase the team, but the team's estimated value is $1.8 billion, and Bezos' net worth is just a hair under $140 billion.

Shaq shooting basketball

Shaquille O'Neal is pictured during the PointsBet Built Differently Media Event at Cargo Hall Aug. 28, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Brett Hemmings/Getty Images for TLA / Getty Images)

O'Neal played for the Suns in 2008 and 2009.