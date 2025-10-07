'Second decision' takes LeBron James' Hennessy partnership to new heights in celebration of crowning moment

It was more than 15 years ago when LeBron James made "The Decision" to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers in favor of the Miami Heat.

A few days ago, James teased that he would unveil details on his "The Second Decision" on Tuesday, although it turned out to have virtually nothing to do with his basketball future.

"This fall, I'm going to be taking my talents to Hennessy V.S.O.P.," James said in a clip which was released well before the initially planned noon EDT announcement. James' wording was a nod to his infamous 2010 interview, which revealed his intentions to relocate to South Florida.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

In Monday's teaser, James declared the announcement would be "the decision of all decisions."

Leading up to the announcement, speculation swirled that James could address concerns about whether he would step away from the NBA as soon as next year. The upcoming 2025-26 season will mark James' 23rd season in the league.

TOM BRADY PARTNERS WITH ROBOTIC MASSAGE COMPANY, TOUTS AI TECH: 'I WANT THIS TO BE IN EVERY LOCKER ROOM'

The collaboration has resulted in the launch of a limited-edition bottle of cognac. It also marks the latest development in James’ partnership with Hennessy, which dates back to 2024.

The special bottle was inspired by James' signature "crowning" gesture. The Los Angeles Lakers star is often referred to as "King James" and routinely makes the gesture after notable on-court moments. The special-edition bottle features an image of James putting an imaginary crown on his head.

In a news release, James said the bottle was created in the spirit of celebration and connection.

"It’s an honor to continue this partnership with Hennessy," the release read. "Our first collection was about a shared pursuit of excellence and boundary pushing, and this new limited edition is another chapter in that story. The design features my crowning gesture, which is special for me and stands for celebration and connection. That’s what this bottle is made for."

Last week, the 40-year-old James did not offer much clarity about plans for his eventual retirement.

"I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season," James said on Sept. 29. "However the journey lays out this year, I’m super invested, because I don’t know when the end is. I know it’s a lot sooner than later."

James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, will celebrate his 41st birthday in December. Nevertheless, he remains one of the NBA’s most productive players.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 21-time All-Star averaged 24.4 points and 8.2 assists over 70 games in the 2024-25 season. He did not appear in the Lakers’ preseason game against the Golden State Warriors this past Sunday.