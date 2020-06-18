NCAA's SEC to Mississippi: Change state flag or no college sports championships

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey warned Mississippi officials on Thursday that the blue-chip NCAA conference could bar future college sports championship events from taking place in the state unless the design of the state’s flag is changed.

“It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi,” Sankey said in a statement. "Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all. In the event there is no change, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the flag is changed.”

The SEC’s 14 member schools include some of the preeminent college football programs in the country, including the defending national champion Louisiana State Tigers, the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the University of Florida Gators. The conference has two Mississippi-based schools – Ole Miss and Mississippi State University.

A portion of the state flag of Mississippi includes the same design as the Confederate flag. Protesters in states across the country have demanded the removal of Confederate symbols in recent days after the death of George Floyd in police custody sparked renewed calls for an end to racial inequality.

NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its race events and venues earlier this month.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in Mississippi began drafting a resolution earlier this week to change the flag design, Mississippi Today reported.

Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum supported calls for a new design in a statement Thursday.

“Since 2015, our Student Association, Robert Holland Faculty Senate and university administration have been firmly on record in support of changing the state flag,” Keenum said. “I have reiterated that view to our state’s leaders on multiple occasions, including during face-to-face discussions in recent days and hours.”

“On June 12, I wrote to the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the Mississippi House reaffirming that support. The letter said, in part, that our flag should be unifying, not a symbol that divides us. I emphasized that it is time for a renewed, respectful debate on this issue,” Keenum added.

