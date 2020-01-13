Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch goes viral for telling young players: 'Take care of y'all money'

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch used a press conference after a loss in an NFL divisional playoff game to tell young players to "take care of y'all money."

Lynch, 33, essentially came out of retirement to help his former team make a playoff run, which ended with a 28-23 defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

"This is a vulnerable time for a lot of these young dudes, you feel me? They don't be taking care of their chicken right, you feel me?" Lynch said.

By "chicken," Lynch is assumed to have been referring to money.

"So if they was me, or if I had an opportunity to let these little young sahabs know something, I'd say, take care of y'all money, African, 'cause that s*** don't last forever," he said. "Now I been on the other side of retirement, and it's good when you get over there and you can do what the f*** you want to, so I tell y'all while y'all in it: take care of y'all bread so when y'all done you can take care of yourself."

Lynch was out of football for 14 months when he rejoined the Seahawks, coming two wins short of another trip to the Super Bowl. He scored two touchdowns for the Seahawks in the loss to the Packers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.