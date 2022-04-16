Sale of Tom Brady 'final' touchdown ball voided after return from retirement

The unlucky fan who paid $518,000 last month for the football Tom Brady threw for what was considered his final career touchdown pass caught a lucky break. The sale was voided, Lelands Auctions announced Thursday.

Lelands said in a statement that all parties involved "mutually agreed" to void the sale after Brady announced he would be coming out of a very short retirement to play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Following Tom Brady’s unretirement, and after discussions with both the buyer and consignor, we have mutually agreed to void the sale of the football," Lelands said. "The ball has not been returned to the consignor, and the plan now is for Lelands to sell it privately as per the seller’s wishes."

Despite initial reports that the ball has lost most of its value, Lelands said there were "multiple parties interested in purchasing" it.

Brady’s 55-yard pass to Mike Evans in the Bucs 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round game sold for $518,628. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement on Feb. 1. Weeks later, he announced he would be returning for his 23rd NFL season after realizing that his "place is still on the field and not in the stands."

Brady had one of his best statistical seasons in 2021, finishing with a career-high 5,316 passing yards to go with 43 touchdown passes. It was the first time in his career he threw 40 or more touchdown passes in consecutive seasons. It was only the third time he threw 40 or more TD passes in a single season.