Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney in talks to acquire fifth-tier Welsh soccer team

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were approved for talks in a potential takeover bid for a Welsh soccer team, the club Wrexham AFC announced Wednesday.

Wrexham AFC is fan-owned and plays in the National League – the fifth tier of English soccer. The club announced that Reynolds and McElhenney have been in talks about investing more than $2.5 million into the club, according to BBC.

“Talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC,” the organization said in a statement.

“Rob McElhenney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, best known as the creator of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.’

“Ryan Reynolds is an award-winning Canadian actor, writer, producer and business entrepreneur whose credits include Marvel's 'Deadpool’

“In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting.”

Wrexham AFC has been fan owned since 2011. Spencer Harris, the trust director of the fans, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast that he’s known about Reynolds and McElhenney’s interest for some time.

“We started talking through representatives of theirs, talking about the club, and we're now in a position where we are able, following the SGM on Tuesday night, to get into detailed discussions about what a takeover deal could look like,” he said. “There is some way to go and at the end of the day it will be the supporters who decide what the future direction of the club will be.”

At this point, it’s unclear why Reynolds and McElhenney are interested in the particular club. Wrexham AFC is mostly known for winning the FA Cup in 2013 but has won the Welsh Cup 23 times.

The team finished 19th in the National League in the 2019-20 season.

According to BBC, it wouldn’t be the first time a Hollywood star would have interest in soccer overseas. Mindy Kaling is among the stakeholders in Swansea City, which plays in the Championship in English soccer.