Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot to make ‘Red Notice’ return as Netflix resumes production

Netflix is resuming the production of its original film “Red Notice,” according to two of its A-list actors.

Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot shared snapshots to their millions of social media followers of themselves getting tested for the coronavirus along with messages of their return to production

“Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over,” Reynolds captioned a slideshow of three photos he posted to his Instagram that show him getting his nose swabbed on Saturday. “No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first.”

Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, was credited with capturing the 43-year-old actor’s coronavirus test.

Earlier in the week, Gadot posted her coronavirus test, which may have inspired Reynolds to share his experience.

“Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set but prep looks a little different now..#staysafe,” Gadot wrote on Wednesday.

Gadot notably wore a T-shirt that says “Après Corona” followed by a statement that shows she’s eager for the pandemic to end.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is also in the movie but it is not immediately clear if he will return to set after only recovering from the coronavirus recently.

Representatives for Johnson did not immediately respond to FOX Business for comment.

On Sept. 2, Johnson posted a video to Instagram telling his followers that he and his wife and two young daughters contracted the potentially deadly respiratory virus.

“This has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family,” Johnson said in his Instagram video at the time, which was around two and a half to three weeks after he and his family fought the illness.

“We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy,” Johnson added.

Johnson has posted other updates since the shocking revelation, including a happy birthday post to his wife, Lauren Hashian, a Labor Day shout out to Teremana Tequila and a photo of him fishing.