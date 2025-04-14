Rory McIlroy takes home massive payday as he wins Masters for 1st time

Rory McIlroy took home the first green jacket of his career as he defeated Justin Rose to win the Masters on Sunday.

McIlroy also took home a nice payday.

The Masters raised its prize money to $21 million before the start of the 2025 tournament, with $4.2 million going to the winner, not bad as an added prize for completing a career Grand Slam.

Scottie Scheffler won $3.6 million last year.

"There were points in my career where I didn’t know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders," McIlroy said after the tournament. "But I didn’t make it easy today. I certainly didn’t make it easy. I was nervous. It was one of the toughest days I’ve ever had on the golf course."

American J.J. Spaun, who finished in 50th, also received a nice bonus for his performance. He was set to earn $52,920. Those who missed the cut received $25,000.

McIlroy and Rose were both 11-under for the tournament. McIlroy’s mishaps on the back nine cost him a chance to win outright. He won in a playoff.

Rose received $2.268 million while Patrick Reed won $1.428 million. Scheffler earned just over $1 million for his fourth-place finish.

McIlroy has earned more than $104.2 million in official prize money throughout his career, according to his PGA Tour profile. He joined the tour in 2010 and has been the FedEx Cup champion three times.