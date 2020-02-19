Cristiano Ronaldo's tweets worth more than any other athlete endorser

The world’s most valuable Twitter posts from athlete endorsers come from professional soccer players, with Cristiano Ronaldo holding the top spot, according to a recent report from social media marketing firm Opendorse.

Ronaldo, the 35-year-old footballer who plays for Italian club Juventus generates an equivalent advertising value of $868,604 per tweet, according to the firm’s calculations. His posts are, on average, $200,000 more valuable than his nearest competitor. Ronaldo has nearly 82 million followers on Twitter.

An international sports star with crossover appeal, Ronaldo has parlayed his fame into a bevy of endorsement deals, including partnerships with Nike, streaming service DAZN and Herbalife. He was the world’s second-highest-paid athlete in 2019 with overall earnings of $109 million, including $44 million from endorsements, according to Forbes.

Spanish soccer star Andres Iniesta ranked second on Opendorse’s list with an estimated value per Twitter post of $590,825. Iniesta plays for Japanese soccer club Vissel Kobe. Fellow footballer Neymar of Brazil ranked third at $478,138.

NBA superstar LeBron James was the only American-born athlete to earn a spot in the top five. Each of James’ Twitter posts are worth an estimated $470,356 to brand partners.

India-born cricketer Virat Kohli rounded out the top five with an estimated value per tweet of $350,101.

Opendorse, which links athlete endorsers to potential corporate partners, based its calculations on its internal statistics related to cost per social media engagement, cost per thousand Twitter impressions and cost to brands per thousand followers.

