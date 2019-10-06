Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NFL

Roethlisberger hit with $5k fine for wearing Apple Watch on sidelines: report

By FOXBusiness
close
The star New England Patriots with six Super Bowl rings says your health depends on how you eat, drink and sleep.video

What does it take to be Tom Brady?

The star New England Patriots with six Super Bowl rings says your health depends on how you eat, drink and sleep.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played zero minutes Monday night and still got fined by the NFL.

Continue Reading Below

Big Ben wore an Apple Watch on the sidelines as he watched his team drop the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3, and it earned him a $5,000 fine, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. The league doesn't allow message-transmitting electronic devices and considered it a uniform violation, according to Schefter.

Roethlisberger, who suffered a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2 of the season, could be seen wearing a headset over a baseball cap and a play-calling sheet on his uninjured left arm.

Injured Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, second from right, and Ryan Shazier, left, stand on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo

ESPN's sources described the QB as "livid" over the fine, and said he didn't realize he was wearing the device.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

DEMARIO DAVIS: NFL'S HEADBAND FINE PUT ME IN 'CONFLICTING POSITION'
TOM BRADY, GISELE BUNDCHEN CUT MANSION PRICE BY MILLIONS

The Apple Watch Series 5 allows users with cellular service to make calls and send and receive text messages directly from the watch.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Roethlisberger signed a two-year contract extension in April, with NFL Network putting the deal at $68 million, with a $37.5 million signing bonus.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS