Roenick put on ice for good at NBC

NBC Sports has put former 20-year National Hockey League player turned TV analyst Jeremy Roenick on ice for good.

Continue Reading Below

The 10-year NBC veteran was suspended in December for making inappropriate comments about coworkers. "I'm very disappointed and angry today I will not be returning to NBC," Roenick said. "I'm also grateful that I've had the opportunity to share my love, my passion and my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans."

CORONAVIRUS CAUSING NHL HOCKEY STICK SHORTAGE

The suspension came following a series of questionable remarks about fellow hockey broadcasters Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter during a recent appearance on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast. On the podcast, Roenick discussed a vacation to Portugal with his wife and Tappen where he made repeated references to the NBC Sports anchor's appearance and joked about the possibility of the three of them having sex together.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Later in the interview, Roenick called Sharp "so beautiful" and said: "I'd have to think about it if he asked me. ... I wouldn't say no right away" and then seemed to contrast Sharp's appearance with his and Carter's.

Roenick is no stranger to controversy. In 2006, The Newark Star-Ledger reported that Roenick was one of several NHL players implicated in Operation Slapshot – an investigation into a nationwide gambling ring launched by the New Jersey State Police. Roenick had to provide an affidavit to the authorities for allegedly placing bets. Roenick was also investigated for gambling two years earlier after paying a Florida sports-gambling tens of thousands of dollars for betting tips and services.

EXPERIMENTAL 3-ON-3 HOCKEY LEAGUE, TO DEBUT IN 2021

Despite his banishment by NBC, Roenick vowed to return to the NHL scene and promised to be "better and more motivated to bring you the best entertainment and the best that I have for the game of hockey."

Roenick, the third American-born player to score 500 goals in the NHL, played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS