Rob Gronkowski, former Patriots tight end, nearing WWE deal: report

Rob Gronkowski could be going from dodging tacklers in between the hashmarks to pinning opponents inside the squared circle.

Continue Reading Below

Gronkowski may be making his WWE debut at the end of the month, ProWrestlingSheet’s Ryan Satin reported on “WWE Backstage” on Wednesday night. Gronkowski and the top professional wrestling company are reportedly “deep in talks” about him making his first appearance.

CORONAVIRUS SCARE CLOSES NBA, MLB, NHL AND MLS LOCKER ROOMS

The former New England Patriots tight end made an appearance at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, Fla., in 2017. He interfered in the 33-man battle royal for the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy and helped his friend Mojo Rawley eliminate Jinder Mahal to win the event.

Before Gronkowski retired from the NFL in 2019, WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque said in February 2019. told Sports Illustrated that the door will always be open for the former NFL star to compete in WWE.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Rob is very close with one of our stars, Mojo Rawley." Triple H said at the time. "We’ve met a few times, and he’s actually come down to the Performance Center and even done stuff with us at WrestleMania. He’s a great guy, an incredible player, and it’s hard not to root for him,”

Wrestlemania 36 is set for April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. WWE is notorious for having professional athletes compete in the ring in “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“I’ll be watching him, but that’s also because my wife is a massive Patriots fan," Triple H said. "Gronk has mentioned WWE before, that he loves it and said had so much fun doing it. I don’t know if it’s something he’d be seriously interested in, but that’s how the conversation started with Ronda Rousey, too. Certainly the door is open for him at WWE.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM