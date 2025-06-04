Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to represent Hulk Hogan's beer brand with American flag-themed car in next NASCAR race

The red, white and blue will be traveling 400 miles this weekend in Michigan, all thanks to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The Hyak Motorsports racer will be representing Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer on his No. 47 Chevrolet this Sunday at Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400, and his car will be American flag-themed.

"We didn't get the result we were after in Nashville, and that's frustrating for sure. But this team's got heart. We've put in the work this week, and we're heading to Michigan with a clean state and a fast Real American Beer Chevy," Stenhouse said in a release.

"Brother, Michigan knows how to go full throttle, and so does Real American Beer," Hogan said in a statement of his own. "We’re back on the track, back in the fight and there’s no better time to crack one open and let it rip."

Real American Beer CEO Terri Francis added, "The partnership with Hyak Motorsports underscores Real American Beer’s commitment to the NASCAR community, especially in markets where beer drinkers are seeking alternatives with real identity and American-made values."

Jimmy Hart, aka "The Mouth of the South," will be trackside bringing the heat and handing out the cold ones. He’ll be repping Real American Beer all weekend with a megaphone in hand. If you’re in the infield, you’ll hear him before you see him.

Hogan's brand was founded in June 2024 and is available in 27 states, quickly becoming a fan favorite among beer drinkers who live for race days, tailgates and flag-flying weekends.

Stenhouse, a two-time Xfinity Series champ, was unable to finish the Cracker Barrel 400 in Nashville Sunday, and he continues to struggle. He has just two top 10 finishes and ranks 18th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings this year.

He's hoping he can drink some Real American Beer in victory lane, a spot he landed after the 2023 Daytona 500.

