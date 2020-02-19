Expand / Collapse search
The richest NHL team owners

Average NHL team worth estimated $667M

By FOXBusiness
Of the four major U.S. sports leagues, NHL franchises are the most affordable for prospective buyers – but that doesn’t mean they are cheap.

The average NHL team had an estimated valuation of $667 million as of December 2019, according to Forbes’ annual rankings. Team values are expected to spike when the NHL signs its next media rights deal. The league’s current U.S. broadcast partnerships expire after the 2020-21 season.

FOX Business breaks down the NHL’s richest owners below, according to Forbes’ calculations.

David Thomson, Winnipeg Jets

Thomson Reuters Chairman David Thomson speaks at the "Iconic in an Instant? One Trillion Images" panel event, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Estimated net worth: $40 billion

Thomson serves as chairman of Canadian media conglomerate Thomson Reuters. He acquired a co-ownership stake in the Jets in 2011 through a holding firm, True North Sports & Entertainment.

Hasso Plattner, San Jose Sharks

Hasso Plattner, chairman of SAP SE, speaks during the G20 Digitising Finance conference in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Alex Kraus/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Estimated net worth: $16.1 billion

Plattner co-founded German software giant SAP and remains the company’s chairman. He bought majority ownership in the Sharks in 2002 for $147 million.

Phillip Anshutz, Los Angeles Kings

AEG owner Philip Anschutz watches the Los Angeles Lakers play the New Orleans Hornets during Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference, April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Estimated net worth: $11.5 billion

Anschutz controls a vast business empire across several industries and founded the sports and entertainment giant Anschutz Entertainment Group. Aside from his role as co-owner of the Kings, he was a founding investor in Major League Soccer.

Stan Kroenke, Colorado Avalanche

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke looks on ahead of the NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Estimated net worth: $9.7 billion

Aside from vast real estate holdings, Kroenke is married to Walmart heiress Ann Walton. The couple co-owns several prominent sports franchises, including the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and English soccer club Arsenal.

Edward Roski, Los Angeles Kings

Edward P. Roski Jr., holds an aerial photo of the Las Vegas Hilton hotel and casino during an interview July 12, in Las Vegas.

Estimated net worth: $6.2 billion

Roski built his fortune through Majestic Realty, one of the biggest real estate firms in the United States. He co-owns the Kings with Anschutz.

