Rangers pay pitcher Nathan Eovaldi his All-Star bonus despite him not making team: report

The Texas Rangers are reportedly taking care of one of their stars.

The team paid starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi the $100,000 All-Star bonus in his contract, despite him not making the team, according to ESPN.

Eovaldi, 35, has been sensational for the Rangers this season but was not named to the All-Star roster because he missed a month of action due to an injury.

Eovaldi exited his start against the Toronto Blue Jays after two shutout innings May 27 with a triceps injury and was placed on the 15-day injured list two days later. The starting pitcher was activated June 27.

Eovaldi, in his third season with the Rangers, is 7-3 in 16 starts with a 1.58 ERA in 91 innings.

The two-time All-Star was a key part of the Rangers team that won the World Series over the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023. Eovaldi made six starts during that playoff run and was 5-0 with a 2.95 ERA in 36⅔ innings.

The Rangers have the best team ERA (3.28) in baseball this season, and Eovaldi is a huge reason why.

Despite the excellence of the pitching staff, the Rangers' lineup has struggled this season, and the team is just below .500 with a 48-49 record. The Rangers are third in the American League West and would miss the playoffs if the season ended today.

The 14-year-veteran has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Rangers in his career.

