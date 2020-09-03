Professional athletes turn to day trading while on coronavirus hiatus

Sports stars nationwide seeking game-day adrenaline have taken up day trading, while the coronavirus pandemic has left some sports seasons on hiatus.

London-based firm OSTC has been offering free training classes to professional athletes and claims to have more than 400 sportspeople already on the books, including members of Manchester United and Arsenal F.C.

Zishi Global Head of Pro Qualifications Robert Russel told FOX Business that the firm is interested in recruiting sports stars because of the similar qualities they hold to traders.

“If you look at the successful character traits of a trader, you’re looking at resilience, discipline, patience, competitive,” he said. “When it comes to athletes, you have all those behaviors that they’ve been working on since they’ve been probably four or five years old. But they’re also very, very coachable and highly accountable to their actions.”

During the lockdown, Chicago Bulls player Thaddeus Young focused on his personal investments before returning to basketball, as well as former LSU defenseman Lewis Neal.

Former WWE star turned businessman John Layfield has argued that athletes should be well-equipped in financial literacy to focus on investing.

“These guys, most of the time, the sport choose when they retire,” Layfield told FOX Business. “And then all of a sudden, they find themselves out of an income. So to me, financial literacy is one of the most important things a league can do to help these athletes."

