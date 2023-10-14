Prices for Phillies NLCS home games shatter previous record

The crowd at Citizens Bank Park this October has been absolutely electric, and the Philadelphia Phillies are back on the magic carpet for another ride.

Last year's team made a run to the World Series but lost to the Houston Astros in six games. It was their first pennant since 2009.

Now they're back in the NLCS, aiming for back-to-back pennants, but if you want to see them in action, it'll cost you.

The prices for Phillies' home games in their upcoming series against the Arizona Diamondbacks are the most ever for any League Championship Series, according to the secondary market site TicketIQ.

Last year, the average price for NLCS games at Citizens Bank Park against the San Diego Padres just missed the all-time record of the 2015 Cubs-Mets series in Chicago, but this year, that record has been shattered.

It cost the average fan $1,052 a pop to see the Cubs in their first NLCS at Wrigley Field since 2003, but even though the Phillies were just there a year ago, the average ticket price at Citizens Bank Park this series is an all-time high of $1,488. Last year's average at the stadium was $1,032.

The price is by far the most expensive of LCS sites this year. The next closest is Astros' home games. Even though it's their seventh-consecutive ALCS, the average price there is just $631, the ninth-most ever, and the highest ever at Minute Maid Park.

As of publishing, the get-in price for Game 1 on Monday in Philadelphia, before fees, is $427 in Section 425, Row 16, and that's just for one ticket. If you want to bring a friend, you'll have to pay $428, which will only get you a standing-room ticket.

Reminder: that's just for Game 1. A hypothetical Game 7 will cost at least $828. (At least you get a refund if it isn't played.)

The Phillies upset the 104-win Atlanta Braves for the second straight season. If they win the series, it will be the first time they have won back-to-back pennants since 2008 and 2009.