Pirates' Paul Skenes' MLB debut jersey patch to be placed in rookie card, leading to possible six-figure sale

Skenes will make his MLB debut Saturday

Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates' top prospect and the third best in all of baseball, will make his highly anticipated MLB debut Saturday.

The Pirates selected the right-handed pitcher with the first pick of last year's MLB Draft after he led the LSU Tigers to a College World Series win.

Since the beginning of last season, those making their MLB debuts have worn a patch on their jerseys signifying the milestone that is later placed onto a random rookie card as a collectible. The player then signs the card, driving up the price further.

Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws a pitch during the first inning of a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at LECOM Park March 14, 2024, in Bradenton, Fla.  (George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Skenes will wear the patch on the bump at PNC Park Saturday, and he and his patch will follow the same protocol.

Skenes' debut is probably the most anticipated in baseball in quite some time, and that includes Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles, Jackson Chourio of the Brewers and Anthony Volpe of the Yankees, just to name a few.

Volpe is a decent comparison. His Topps Rookie Debut Patch Autograph Card received an offer of $150,000 last year after he debuted on opening day 2023.

MLB debut patch

An MLB Debut patch (Topps)

Skenes' popularity has also been heightened by his relationship with LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne. 

So, combine his stardom on and off the field, and there is a realistic chance that Skenes' Topps Rookie Debut Patch Autograph Card goes not only for six figures, but could even blow by the offer made for Volpe's card.

Skenes has been mowing down the competition at Triple-A with a 0.99 ERA over his first seven starts.

Paul Skenes on mound

Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at LECOM Park March 14, 2024, in Bradenton, Fla.  (Josh TiJong/MLB Photos via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Skenes has given up just 17 hits while consistently clocking at over 100 mph. He’s also struck out 45 batters while walking eight. Pittsburgh gave him a record $9.2 million signing bonus when he inked his first contract. 

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

