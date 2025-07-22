PGA's Collin Morikawa says starring in 'Happy Gilmore 2' was a no-brainer: 'Immediate yes'

Childhoods will be revisited this Friday when "Happy Gilmore 2" hits Netflix, and it has a star-studded cast.

Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald reprise their roles as Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin, and many others from the original make their returns. However, those aren't the stars many are talking about.

The long-awaited sequel features numerous golf stars, and Collin Morikawa was one of the lucky ones to get the call.

The two-time major champion said it was an "immediate yes" when Happy Madison Productions reached out to him and his agent.

"They reached out to a bunch of golfers, our agents got to us, and it was an immediate yes," Morikawa told FOX Business in a recent interview. "For how iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ was and is, the thought of being in any part of the movie would be special."

"We’ve been happily surprised over the years to see over the years that a bunch of great golfers would put on the Bruins jersey and do Happy Gilmore swings," added Happy Madison co-founder Jack Giarraputo. "So over the years, we were excited and noticing, assuming the guys were fans of the first movie, and we went after the best people to make the movie the most authentic."

Morikawa also starred in a U.S. Bank commercial where he pulled off as good a carbon copy of Happy Gilmore "bull dance" as anyone could do.

"I thought it would be pretty tame – boy, was I wrong," Morikawa said.

"We deliver the goods," "Happy Gilmore 2" director Frank Coraci chimed in.

However, Morikawa said the Happy Madison team's culture made it easy to get out of his comfort zone.

"They didn’t tell me this until the last bit of the shooting, and they must have caught me on the perfect day, because that is not me," Morikawa said. "But I think that’s what’s so fun about this – it brings me out of my comfort zone, it brings athletes in this movie out of our comfort zone. One, we’re not actors, but two, to show the culture these guys bring, we’re willing to go out of our zone and have some fun. That’s part of making memories with these guys, which was really good."

U.S. Bank was given the opportunity to be the main sponsor of one of the tournaments in the movie - like Morikawa, it was a no-brainer.

"The fact that Collin was involved just made it that much easier. He’s our guy, U.S. Bank will be the sponsor, Collin has parts in the movie, that increases the comfort zone," said U.S. Bank Chief Marketing Officer Michael Lacorazza.

The movie is being released 29 years, four months and 29 days after its original, which was first shown in theaters on Feb. 16, 1996.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, and plenty of others are also featured, as well as Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny.